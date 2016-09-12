WEST FARGO—The School Board took heat at its budget hearing Monday from residents who are still feeling the effect of the city of West Fargo's double-digit property valuations earlier this year.

Nearly 30 residents attended the school district's budget hearing Monday. Most of those who spoke had seen substantial increases in their property values, which in turn can send property taxes on the rise as well.

The School Board approved a preliminary budget that would set the mill rate to 133.29 mills last month. While that mill rate is down from last year's rate of 133.71, it is a 4.46 percent increase over state calculations.

That percentage triggers a mandatory public hearing be held by the school district, but it does not mean all taxpayers will necessarily see an increase in tax bills for the district.

Monday, some residents said they felt "bamboozled" by the school district after seeing the latest round of expected taxes on their bill. District voters overwhelmingly approved a $98.1 million bond referendum in November 2015 to pay for a number of projects including a new aquatic facility, hockey facility and two new elementary schools. The district promised that the referendum would not cause an increase in the mill levy.

And it hasn't, Business Manager Mark Lemer said. The mill levy is actually going down thanks in part to the higher valuations and student population growth.

"The effective tax rate is going down, but the valuation of their property is going up at a higher rate so they are seeing an increase in overall property taxes," Lemer said.

The impact on taxpayers can vary by household. Some taxpayers may see an increase next year if they have seen higher valuations this year.

In March, the city of West Fargo sent out 7,700 letters to residents whose valuations would be increasing by 10 percent or more.

At that time, City Assessor Nick Lee said the reason for the valuation increases was due to the city not keeping up with valuation updates at a time when the real estate market is red hot.

Last month, the same people received a letter from Cass County that outlined where property taxes would be going, Lemer said.

Because the city assessor's office is responsible for valuations, School Superintendent David Flowers said the district had no idea that those valuations would have gone up that much when the referendum was up for a vote. As a resident of West Fargo, Flowers was also hit with a large valuation increase.

"I don't think anyone predicted what the county was going to do with assessing," School Board President Patti Stedman said.

The board plans to discuss its budget again at its next meeting, Sept. 26. At this stage in the budget process, the school district can decrease its levy but not increase it. It must approve its 2016-17 budget by Oct. 10.