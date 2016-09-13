MOORHEAD - The most used road in Moorhead, is about to completely change.

The second half of the $13-million 8th Street and Highway-94 intersection will open this week, but to many drivers, it's a new idea.

The northbound lane along 8th Street is already in use, and the department of transportation says there have been no problems yet.

After five long months of construction, the time for the new 8th street and 94 interchange is nearly here.

The exchange will open sometime this week, but it will look unfamiliar to most drivers as traffic crosses over twice.

The project director says the crisscross will keep traffic flowing much smoother.

"Basically one direction of traffic is always moving on green at a time," said Seth Ylimeni, Project Manager.

The design is known as a "Divergent Diamond Interchange" or DDI.

The Department of Transportation says the greatest advantage over a traditional interchange is the elimination of left turn arrows.

"Signal movements are a lot simpler, so vehicles can get through the intersection in a more efficient way," said Jerimiah Moerke, MNDOT.

Instead of arrows, drivers are directed by signals which allow for faster merges.

Designers believe the DDI should also make the highways safer.

The department believes fewer stops means less congestion, which should cut down on accidents.

The DDI is also designed with walkers and bikers in mind, tunnels eliminate the need for crosswalks.

"That should make it a lot safer, less of a chance for an accident for pedestrians or bicyclists going through the interchange," said Moerke.

Despite optimism, the DOT isn't sure how drivers will react to the new interchange.

"The only thing we were worried about was public perception or reaction to it," said Ylimeni.

The DOT urges anyone curious about the diverging diamond to watch a brief simulation explaining how it works, click here to watch.