CHICAGO -- Record soybean yields seem to have become the norm in the United States, but the world's top grower needs to continue producing monster yields in order to retain any soybean supply at all.

In its supply and demand report issued Monday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture increased domestic soybean yield to an eye-popping 50.6 bushels per acre, some 5 percent above last year's record and 3 percent above market expectations.

The boost to production masked the 45 million-bushel increase in use over the August report for the 2016/17 year as ending stocks in the new crop year were bumped up to 365 million bushels from 330 million, marking their third consecutive monthly increase.

Despite the increasing supply, the overall story is anything but bearish. Soybean carryout for the 2015/16 marketing year, which ended on Aug. 31, dropped to 195 million bushels from 255 million on a huge adjustment to exports.

While 195 million bushels would be the largest carryout since 2010/11, it is a far cry from the 500 million initially projected in May 2015 and roughly half of what was predicted this past May (http://reut.rs/2cmVvfX).

Although soybean supply seems plentiful now, it may not be the case a year from now, and the pressure on U.S. farmers to continue producing huge crops is probably greater than ever.

ALL ABOUT THAT YIELD

If yield ends up as big as USDA thinks, this year will be the third in a row to break the U.S. soybean yield record. The top yields - 47.5 bushels per acre, 48.0 bpa and 50.6 - are in a league of their own compared with the fourth-place 44 bpa, achieved in both 2009 and 2013.

It is safe to say that 2014, 2015 and 2016 were fantastic years for U.S. soybeans. But what if they had been just average?

Early each year, USDA's World Agriculture Outlook Board sets a trend yield corn and soybeans that assumes normal weather throughout the season. This yield is relied upon until August, when the National Agricultural Statistics Service releases season-specific yield forecasts.

In the past three years, prior to the August crop production report, WAOB's trend soybean yields were 45.2 bpa, 46 bpa and 46.7 bpa, respectively. These yields were nothing to scoff at as they would have been the top three yields ever recorded.

If we instead plugged in yields under these "normal" crop assumptions and changed nothing else in the balance sheet, the United States would have been out of soybeans two years ago, and 2016/17 carryout would stand at negative 313 million bushels (http://reut.rs/2czSwDn).

Of course if the yields had ended up closer to the initial trends in this manner, the demand side of the balance sheet would likely not be as heavy as it has been. But this exercise proves that record yields are the only way that the United States could have made this degree of demand possible.

Put in a different light, the recent demand trajectory implies that the U.S. soybean crop cannot afford anything other than enormous yields each year from here on out.

The United States has a relatively fixed number of soybean crushing facilities, barges, rivers, and terminals, so there is a reasonable limit to demand. But it is nearly impossible to apply quantitative bounds, so we do have to assume that an even further expansion in demand is possible.

One thing we know for sure is that eventually, the string of record yields will come to an end. But to what degree?

The pressure on yield is ever mounting, and as it stands now, a yield below 46.2 bpa would be enough to put U.S. soybean carryout in the red. Keep in mind that yields of this magnitude had never been seen just three years ago, and that 2016's initial trend was barely higher than this threshold at 46.7 bpa.

Even though new-crop soybean supply seems to be growing on the surface, the situation will likely continue to tighten in the long run, especially if the trends in monthly estimates are any indication (http://reut.rs/2cgnmBC).