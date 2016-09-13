North Fargo resident interrupts burglary

FARGO—A resident of a home in north Fargo interrupted a burglary early Tuesday, Sept. 13, according to a report released by Deputy Police Chief Joe Anderson.

Anderson said the resident heard a noise about 5:45 a.m. and when he investigated he found a male intruder in his home, which is in the 3000 block of Bohnet Boulevard.

The owner of the home chased the unknown male from his residence, Anderson said, adding that the suspect was described as a younger male.

No other details about the incident were available.