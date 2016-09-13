DICKINSON, N.D. -- A woman originally facing six counts of drug-related charges in Southwest District Court will not serve any additional jail time.

Ronkica Tatanya Robinson-Johnson took a plea deal Monday afternoon in the Stark County Courthouse.

She originally faced four felony charges and two misdemeanors. The state dropped the two misdemeanors and a felony charge in exchange of a guilty plea to the remaining three felonies: possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, furanyl fentanyl; possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, alprazolam; and possession of drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine.

The charges were dropped for the crimes that took place in Dickinson around the date of June 27, according to the criminal complaint. The guilty plea resulted in a three-year sentence at the department of corrections with all but 75 days suspended. However, the defendant has already served 78 days, so she will released to her family on probation and will pay fines.

"This agreement was something that we thought was appropriate for this case," said Brittney Bornemann, Stark County assistant state's attorney.

Robinson-Johnson's attorney Marla Bruhn was also happy with the plea deal, noting she had never been in trouble before. Robinson-Johnson's family was emotional after the hearing, crying and hugging her. Her sister called Bruhn's office every day she was incarcerated, Bruhn said.

"She called every day, every day," Bruhn said. "'What about her? What about her?' 'We're working on it. We're working on it.' I'm just glad we finally got it done for her. She deserves a second chance I think, and it worked out."

Judge Rhonda Ehlis presided over the preliminary hearing and voiced her concerns about the circulation of methamphetamine and fentanyl—drugs she called "poisons."

"I don't want that stuff in my community," she said. "I don't want that stuff in my state. I don't want it anywhere nearby ... because I don't want to see people die.

"If you come back before me on this, it's not gonna go well, alright."