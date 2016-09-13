Dickinson State University Student Senate President Simon Root stands outside of Woods Hall during the residence hall groundbreaking ceremony on Monday. (Kalsey Stults / The Dickinson Press)

Woods Hall, which was built in 1965 as a women's residence, will undergo a $4 million update and is slated to be completed in fall of 2017.

DSU President Tom Mitzel, who will officially be inaugurated on Sept. 23, said the goal for the staff and board was to improve Woods Hall for students.

"What we are really trying to do is to just make sure that we have a residence hall on campus of which we can all be proud, which is updated and which is handicapped accessible," he said.

The school was originally given bonding for $6.5 million for the project, but Mitzel said everyone felt like the project could be completed for much cheaper.

Final approval of the bond will be decided in October but Mitzel said something had to be done to Woods Hall before that time so the project started rolling months ago.

DSU held a groundbreaking ceremony Monday morning to officially commemorate the beginning of construction.

While Monday celebrated the construction, with Hulsing and Associates of Dickinson as the architects, staff have been working to clean out the building for the past two months.

Marie Moe, executive director of communications and public affairs for DSU, said staff have removed more than 17,000 volumes of library overflow and university archives from Woods Hall to prepare the building for renovation.

The first phase of the project will be removing asbestos from the materials in the building.

Student Senate President Simon Root said the Woods Hall renovation has been in the making for quite some time.

"I remember coming here as a freshman and being told that Woods Hall was under renovation, and that was three years ago and now it's happening," he said. "I am very thankful. It's been a long time coming. The residence life of a student can really make or break their overall college experience."

The project will include renovations to the basement, including updating the lounge and recreation room on that floor. All three floors will have a lounge once the update is complete.

An elevator will be installed for all three floors, which means the resident director's apartment will need renovations since the elevator will be placed where the kitchen has been located in the apartment.

Woods Hall will also become a co-ed dorm that's handicap accessible with a ramp being added after the front entry is reconstructed. Handicap accessible rooms will be on the first floor.

"We are trying as hard as we can to update where we are able," Mitzel said. "This particular project allows for us to really reach out to all students and tell them that they have a place on campus."

First floor rooms will be converted to a suite layout while the upper floors will be configured the same way—two people per room—and will be updated with new fixtures and finishes.

Mitzel said that of the three main residence halls, Woods Hall was the least utilized with an occupancy rate of about 22 percent.

"Students come here to work hard academically but they also have to be comfortable in their surroundings when they aren't in the classroom," he said. "Hopefully, this residence hall is a major step toward keeping students on campus, keeping them part of the community and giving them a very positive outlook on DSU and Dickinson outside of the classrooms."

Root said while there is something to be admired about old buildings and the history that they have on a campus setting, it's time for Woods Hall to have the improvements it needs.

"I think that old Woods has made it quite long enough and now she deserves her makeover," Roots said.