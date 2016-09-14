Drivers License offices temporarily closed Sept. 28

BISMARCK—Driver's license offices statewide will be temporarily closed on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The closure will allow North Dakota Department of Transportation driver's license employees to receive required annual training.

The Grand Forks driver's license office, 1951 N. Washington St., will be closed Sept. 26 to 28 for a construction project.

All driver's license sites will resume normal business hours on Thursday, Sept. 29.

Department of Motor Vehicle offices will remain open as scheduled, and will process vehicle registrations, vehicle titles, vehicle license plates and tabs and associated work as usual.