Benefit set Sept. 25 for Melissa Berg

FARGO—There will be a benefit including live music and a silent auction for Melissa Berg, Fargo, from 7 p.m. to midnight Sunday, Sept. 25, at the Fargo VFW, 202 Broadway. Performing musicians include Mike Holtz, Darrin Wentz, Fancy That, and Shaun Schipper.

Berg has suffered from lupus for 10 years, which has resulted in many hospitalizations and missed work. This event has free admission, but donations are requested. The Lend A Hand program of the Dakota Medical Foundation is providing up to $5,000 in matching funds.

To learn more or to make an online gift, visit www.dmflendahand.org. Cash and check gifts payable to Melissa Berg Benefit may be directed to Northwestern Bank NA Moorhead, 2405 8th St. S., Moorhead, MN 56560.