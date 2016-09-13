Larry Szewcik in an undated photo. (Image courtesy of Superior police)

DULUTH, Minn. - Hours after asking the public’s help for a man wanted in connection with an attempted homicide over the weekend, Superior police announced his arrest Monday.

Larry J. Szewcik, 43, who lives in Superior but has no known address, was apprehended on Monday night in Duluth, said Capt. Thomas Champaigne of the Superior Police Department. Szewcik was wanted on charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, false imprisonment, substantial battery and strangulation.

Champaigne said the assault occurred on Saturday evening when Szewcik allegedly “tried killing a relative by suffocation and beating.”

Szewcik also allegedly refused to allow the victim to leave.

The victim remained hospitalized on Monday with fractured facial bones, Champaigne said.

Szewcik was on probation, and also was wanted for cutting off his ankle monitoring bracelet earlier in the day.

Superior police issued a news release at 5:38 p.m. Monday asking the public’s help in locating Szewcik and a news release at 8:11 p.m. announcing his capture.

Szewcik has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 1994, mostly in Douglas County.

He has been found guilty of charges including criminal damage to property, theft, disorderly conduct, fleeing an officer, driving a vehicle without consent, sexual assault and false imprisonment.

In 1997, he pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl while under house arrest and was sentenced to 12 years in prison. At the time of the assault, he was on probation for a 1995 felony conviction.