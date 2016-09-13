Moorhead High School Hall of Honor ceremony Oct. 8

MOORHEAD - Two graduates and two retired educators will be inducted into the Moorhead High School Hall of Honor at a ceremony at 5 p.m. Oct. 8 at Minnesota State University Moorhead.

The 2016 Hall of Honor inductees are graduates Rod McLarnan and Ron Wiisanen and former educators Elizabeth “Betty” Myers and Bill Quenette.

McLarnan graduated in 1944. He practiced law in Moorhead from 1958 to January 2013. McLarnan joined the Salvation Army board of directors in 1985 and served as chairman for 22 years. He served on the Moorhead Park Board for 12 years and has been an active volunteer for many community organizations.

Wiisanen graduated from Moorhead High School in 1970. He became board-certified in family medicine in 1981 and in obesity medicine in 2013. He has practiced family and obesity medicine at MeritCare Hospital and Sanford Medical Center for 24 years. He is a senior physician at the Sanford Eating Disorders and Weight Management Clinic in Fargo. He is also a clinical associate professor for the University of North Dakota School of Medicine.

Myers began working for Moorhead Area Public Schools in 1984 as a second-grade teacher at Riverside Elementary. From 1987-2003, she was principal at Robert Asp Elementary School. She retired in 2004 after serving a year as principal of Riverside.

Bill Quenette taught physical education at Moorhead High School from 1966 until 1993 when he retired. He coached for the Spuds from 1966 until 2005, playing a key role in many state tournament appearances as a head coach and assistant coach for football, basketball, baseball and golf. Quenette was inducted into the Minnesota High School Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame in 2004 and the Minnesota High School Coaches Hall of Fame in 2012. He died in February 2013 at age 79.

Tickets for the ceremony are $20 and must be purchased by Tuesday, Oct. 4.

Contact Dean Haugo in the high school activities office, 2300 4th Ave. S., at (218) 284-2346 to purchase tickets.