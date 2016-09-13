Author and mental health advocate Kevin Hines will share his story Saturday, Sept. 17, at Fargo's Ecce Gallery. Special to The Forum

Hundreds of participants walk Fargo's Lindenwood Park on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2015, during the Out of the Darkness community walk. The 11th annual Out of the Darkness walk will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at Lindenwood Park. Forum file photo

FARGO—A lot has changed since Fargo-Moorhead had its first Out of the Darkness walk in 2006.

Mary Weiler said since that first walk, which raises funds and awareness about suicide loss and prevention, there's a better understanding that mental health issues are common among people of all backgrounds. "No one is immune," she said.

But there's more work to be done, and the 11th annual Out of the Darkness walk and other local events this week will aim to make progress in the fight.

"We will continue to speak out and be the voice to stop the loss of lives," said Weiler, chair of the North Dakota American Foundation for Suicide Prevention chapter that organizes the walks.

Speaking out

The Out of the Darkness walk starts at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at Fargo's Lindenwood Park. Weiler, who is also a member of the national AFSP board of directors and national chair for AFSP's Chapter Leadership Council, will speak before the 1,000 or so expected participants get started.

Joseph "Blind Joe" Bommersbach, a Grand Rapids, Minn., singer and songwriter who gained national exposure during a high-profile run last year on NBC's "The Voice," will perform and speak before and after the walk. Bluegrass band Tucker'd Out also will play.

Leading up to Sunday's walk, Fargo-Moorhead Symphony member Deb Harris will give a solo concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at Ecce Gallery, 216 Broadway.

Author and mental health advocate Kevin Hines will speak at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Ecce Gallery. Hines has shared his story of recovery since he jumped off the Golden Gate Bridge in 2000 and survived.

All proceeds from the concert and Hines' event, which each have a $15 suggested donation, will benefit the local AFSP chapter's work.

Progress has been made over the years, but Weiler said funding remains a big concern. Suicide prevention is among the lowest-funded health priorities in the country, she said, even though more than 40,000 Americans die by suicide each year.

"We just don't have enough money to do the research we need to do," she said.

Still, Weiler said events like the annual walk and other events to raise awareness and keep the conversation going can help make a difference.

"It's to show all the people that have been affected and all the people that really care and are starting to speak out about what needs to happen," she said.

If you go

What: 11th annual Fargo-Moorhead Out of the Darkness Walk

When: 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18; registration at 1 p.m.

Where: Lindenwood Park, 1905 Roger Maris Drive

Info: www.afsp.org/fargo

Warning signs of suicide

The more signs a person shows, the greater the risk. Warning signs are associated with suicide but may not be what causes a suicide:

• Talking about wanting to die.

• Looking for a way to kill oneself.

• Talking about feeling hopeless or having no purpose.

• Talking about feeling trapped or in unbearable pain.

• Talking about being a burden to others.

• Increased use of alcohol or drugs.

• Acting anxious, agitated or reckless.

• Sleeping too little or too much.

• Withdrawing or feeling isolated.

• Showing rage or talking about seeking revenge.

• Displaying extreme mood swings.

What to do

If someone you know shows warning signs:

• Don't leave the person alone.

• Remove any guns, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt.

• Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-TALK (8255). Local call center FirstLink answers calls to this lifeline from North Dakota and Clay County.

• Take the person to an emergency room, seek help from a medical or mental health professional or call 911.

* Source: www.reportingonsuicide.org