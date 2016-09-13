Moorhead School Board candidates stake positions at forum

MOORHEAD -- Ten of the 11 candidates for Moorhead School Board made their pitch for winning one of four spots up for election this fall in a forum put on by the League of Women Voters of the Red River Valley on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

Cassidy Bjorklund, an organizer of the “Yes” vote campaign that succeeded in getting Moorhead’s $78.3 million school bond vote passed, said she’s passionate about the district.

“I want to continue the growth and excellence,” Bjorklund said. She said the district needs to get its operating levy re-approved by voters this fall and keep class sizes small.

Melissa Burgard, a social worker, said growing enrollment is a major challenge for the school district “and the fact there is not enough room in our schools.” She, like the other panelists, said that school board meetings should be televised so that there is another option for the public to find out what their representatives are doing.

Cherie Clark, an assistant Cass County state’s attorney, said she wants to increase graduation rates from 78 percent and “be part of the process to turn us into a 90 percent” district, as well as close achievement gaps between white students and other ethnic groups.

Longtime educator Bert Chamberlain said he brings considerable experience working with students of diverse backgrounds. The former Moorhead School District employee said the district will have to consider what it will do for high school space sometime in the next eight years.

David Marquart is a teacher in the Fargo School District and the head of the Fargo Education Association. Marquart said there is a need for more counselors and social workers in the schools to meet student needs when it comes to drug use and mental health issues. He said the district also has an opportunity to help set the state’s direction when it comes to working with the new federal Every Students Succeeds Act, which takes over from No Child Left Behind.

The community has “an opportunity to look ahead,” said Ruel Johnson He said the district is well-managed, but the needs of other government bodies may bring challenges for budgeting for the school district.

Scott Kostohryz, a Moorhead police sergeant, said he’s come to love the community since he moved here in 2004. While he likes some of the security measures that have been added to Moorhead schools, he said he’d like to see further improvements. He said drugs and alcohol are an issue in the community, as is mental health, that schools must be prepared to deal with.

School Board member Matt Valan said in his first four-year term, the board approved all-day kindergarten and determined that its enrollment growth is a trend rather than a bubble. He said the district is working to make its schools more secure. One of the next debates will be to determine what to do for space at the high school level: remodel Moorhead High School or build a new school. He would also like to see property tax burdens lightened on businesses and farmers.

Having Moorhead students ready for the workforce and college is one of Keith Vogt’s goals. And he’d like to see more creativity in the use of technology for teaching.

Vogt said “I think we can do a better job” welcoming students from diverse backgrounds.

Tina Walker, a teacher and a mother of four children, said she loves “how this district does Spanish immersion” teaching for its students. Walker said she wants to help find ways to close the achievement gaps between various student groups. And, she’d like to find a way to provide more substitute teachers and other personnel so that schools aren’t stressed with people need to take time off.

Moorhead School Board member Scott Steffes was unable to be at the forum.

The Forum will be broadcast on public access cable television. It will also be streamed on the the League’s website, www.lwvnd.org.

Board members Lisa Erickson and Cindy Fagerlie did not run for re-election..

The board election will be Nov. 8 as part of the general election.

The Moorhead School Board is made up of seven residents of Independent School District 152 who are elected at-large to four-year terms.

School Board members are paid $800 per month.

Newly elected board members will take their oath of office at the first board meeting in January.

Readers can reach Forum reporter Helmut Schmidt at (701) 241-5583