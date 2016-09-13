Fargo Park Board moves forward with police force

The next steps, district Executive Director Joel Vettel said, include seeking state approval of the new department and completing its officer’s job description.

“I would hope we would be in a position to get the person hired by March so we can have them on the job for about a month before the busy season starts,” Vettel said Tuesday after the Park Board meeting. “It’s a very rough timeline, but it’s one we hope will come to fruition.”

The one-person force would supplement the role of city police in Fargo parks. The officer would also serve as park district security coordinator.

Consideration of the position was prompted by the park system’s growth over the past decade. Today, Fargo parkland spans about three square miles -- 53 percent more than it did in 2005. Fargo’s population in that time is also estimated to have grown 23 percent.

With that growth have come more calls to police, like park users reporting suspicious behavior, Vettel said in an interview Monday. After the Park Board voted in April to hire him, he said he began talking to the board and staff about the need for a security coordinator.

To make the most out of such a position, they thought to have him or her serve double duty as a law enforcement officer, he said, and the only way to do that is for the district to develop its own police department.

Vettel said the park district has “a lot of work to do” with Fargo’s court system and its police department before it will be able to employ an officer.

“We’ve got a lot of heavy lifting to do before we’ll have anybody in place,” Vettel said. “They will certainly be helping a lot in that process because we can’t do it ourselves.”

No other park system in North Dakota has its own police force, Vettel said Monday, but it’s not uncommon in other states. Staff has been reaching out to park districts that do employ such forces for advice, he said.

Vettel said the new position, which is in the Park District’s 2017 budget, would pay $45,000 to $50,000 a year, not including benefits.