Moorhead woman injured in Pine County crash

PINE COUNTY, Minn. — Two women were injured Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 13, when the 2013 Freightliner truck they occupied struck an Interstate 35 bridge overpass, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

The report states the vehicle had been unloading concrete in a construction zone before heading south on I-35, at which point the vehicle’s elevated dump box met the overpass, totalling the vehicle near mile marker 171 just before 1 p.m.

Driver Kelly R. Norgren, 48, of Battle Lake and Katherine E. Shelley, 26, of Moorhead were both taken to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale with non-life-threatening injuries. Neither woman had been wearing a seat belt, the report said.

Assisting agency was the Pine County Sheriff’s Office.