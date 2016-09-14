How concerned should you be about coyotes in city limits?

FARGO - When you think coyote, you might think open prairies or southwest deserts, but the "singing dogs" live comfortably in town, too.

Some worry they could be too close for comfort.

Coyotes have been found in town at golf courses, near the jail and even in the mall.

In upscale suburbia like Fargo, you may expect stray golf balls posing more of a threat than coyotes.

"Especially at the lakes, you know, you hear about that a lot more not so much in town," said Tyrone Leslie, of Fargo.

But some have spotted the wolf's smaller cousin in town, even on the greens of the Osgood Golf Course.

Some neighbors say that's why they keep small pets in their line of sight.

"You've got to keep an eye open and make sure you don't let them out by themselves or keep them outside by themselves," said Leslie.

Sightings aren't uncommon in denser neighborhoods, too.

"There's not a place in town where I wouldn't expect one from downtown Broadway to Red River," said Doug Leier, ND Game and Fish.

In places you might not expect; in 2014, a small coyote wandered into West Acres Mall.

Animal Control captured and re-released the unlikely shopper outside of city limits.

"They're just as at home here as we are," said Leier.

Close encounters are worrying some. This week, a Fargo letter appeared in a veterinarian's national column, the writer seeking advice for what he or she believes is a coyote responsible for the missing family cat.

Game and Fish biologists say the chances of coyote attacks are slim, and that urban wildlife can and do coexist peacefully with their human neighbors.

It's more likely a small pet could be hit by a car.

The scavengers typically go for easy meals, or even garbage.

Like other wildlife, they're usually trying to avoid humans and pets all together.

"Treat urban wildlife like you would any other situation with a wild animal. Give them space, let them be, and more often than not they're going to just go about doing their thing," said Leier.

Police and the North Dakota Game and Fish say they haven't taken any reports for aggressive coyotes.