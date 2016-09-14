Fargo native is the new police chief in Detroit Lakes

The long arm of the law will have a new face in Detroit Lakes come Nov. 16.

That’s the date that Steven Todd, currently a lieutenant with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, is set to take the reins from current Detroit Lakes Police Chief Tim Eggebraaten, though the retiring chief will stay on for a couple of weeks to help Todd become acclimated to the post.

Todd, a native of North Fargo, has 22 years of law enforcement experience. He spent four years with the Fargo Police Department before taking his current position with Clay County in 1999.

Todd and his wife, Taunya, were introduced to the Detroit Lakes City Council Tuesday night, after the council unanimously approved the recommendation of the Police Civil Service Commission to offer a contract to Todd.

The decision followed a four-month search by the Police Civil Service Commission that began after Eggebraaten announced his impending retirement in May.

“It went extremely well,” said commission chair David Karsnia on Monday. “We were very pleased.

“After the job was posted we received 20 applications, and those were narrowed down to five that were selected to come for a personal interview. Those five were narrowed down to three finalists, and this gentleman came out on top.

“He has a good history in law enforcement and we feel he will do an excellent job.”

Karsnia added that, though Todd and his wife are currently living in Hawley, where their two sons are attending school, “during the interview process they indicated that it is his and his wife’s intention to move to Detroit Lakes.”

“We think he’ll do a great job as our next police chief,” added City Administrator Kelcey Klemm, who also participated in the interviews. “We had a lot of great applicants. The finalists all did a great job; we were all very impressed.”

“Thank you for having faith in me,” Todd said in his brief remarks to the council. “I’m chomping at the bit to get started.”

“I’ve been spending a lot of time in Detroit Lakes this summer on my days off, trying to get to know the officers, the community… it’s been a great experience. I’ve been very impressed with what I’ve seen so far.”

Todd said that Eggebraaten has been more than generous with his time and experience in helping him get acclimated to the community.

“He’s been very professional,” said Todd of his predecessor. “I’m sure he’ll be missed.”

Eggebraaten will officially step down as chief on Nov. 25, after nearly five years in the position and 24 years with the Detroit Lakes Police Department overall. He says his post-retirement plans include building on his budding music career, which has grown to encompass roughly 80 shows per year and three CD releases.