Joint Ellenson, Sherrill benefit set Sept. 18

FARGO—A joint benefit is scheduled for Riley Ellenson and Ann Sherrill from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at Shotgun Sally's, 1515 42nd St. S., Fargo. The benefit will include a free-will spaghetti dinner, and silent and live auctions.

Ellenson was diagnosed with a tumor growing from her brain stem and underwent a seven-hour surgery to remove as much of the tumor as possible and has been recovering at home since. Ellenson is 11 years old.

Sherrill underwent back surgery. This led to severe complications putting her on bed rest twice, for a period of 10 days each. The second bed rest was caused by a large fluid bubble at the bottom of her spine that developed due to a spinal fluid leak.

Cash and check donations can be made payable to: Riley Ellenson (Riley Ellenson Benefit in memo line) and/or Ann Sherrill (Ann Sherrill Benefit in memo line). Donations can be dropped off at any First International Bank and Trust locations. Online donations can be made at www.gofundme.com.

For more information, contact Jeanine Larson at jlarson@bhhspreproperties.com or (701) 371-6807.