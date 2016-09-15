Oak Grove announces homecoming court, events

FARGO — Oak Grove Lutheran School will top off its homecoming week with several events Saturday, Sept. 17, and Sunday, Sept. 18.

Saturday's events include the annual Hall of Fame induction, starting at 10:30 a.m. at the Scheels Center, the homecoming picnic at 12:30 p.m. at Grover Field, the homecoming football game against Oakes High School at 2 p.m., and evening alumni class reunions, planned by each of the classes.

On Sunday, there will be a worship service at 10 a.m. at the Scheels Center, followed by an 11 a.m. bunch in the Gorder Gymnasium. There will be a music festival at 12:30 p.m. in the Scheels Center, and a homecoming reception is planned at 1:30 p.m.

Rather than crown a homecoming king and queen, students opted for a collective court.

The court includes Shelby Funfar, Emily Card, Bailey Niemiller, Mari Aaker, Jackson Adams, Bryce Bakkegard, Justin Berg and Jimmy Slagle.