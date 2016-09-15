'Mad Men' creator Matthew Weiner to publish a novel

LOS ANGELES -- Matthew Weiner, the creator of the iconic television series "Mad Men," is now turning his hand to novel writing.

He's inked a deal with publisher Little, Brown and Co. for his debut novel titled "Heather, the Totality," which is set to be published in fall 2017. It's described as "a dark fable set in contemporary Manhattan ... about three people from two worlds who are on a collision course in pursuit of a beautiful child." The novel is said to have been inspired by a conversation he overheard a teenaged girl having on the streets of New York.

"As someone to whom literature has always been essential, the only thing better than the experience of writing 'Heather, the Totality' is having it published by Little, Brown and Company," said Weiner. "I can't imagine a more exciting way to begin this part of my writing life."

"Mad Men" wrapped up its seven-season run on AMC last May.

"I'm thrilled and honored to be working with Matthew Weiner," said Little, Brown vice president and editor-in-chief Judith Clain. "His debut novel brings to mind Edgar Allan Poe and Henry James and yet is utterly modern. In his hands, the characters in 'Heather, in Totality' are deeply complicated and unhinged by their flaws and almost driven wild by their fears."

Weiner earned nine Emmy Awards throughout his career, including three for his work on "Mad Men." He also recently directed a pivotal episode of the fourth season of "Orange is the New Black."