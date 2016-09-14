Moorhead approves $78.3 million preliminary 2017 budget

The proposed budget is an increase of $549,103, or 0.7 percent from the current budget.

Council members also voted to approve the proposed 2016 tax levy of $12.4 million.

The levy, which is payable in 2017, is an increase of more than $1.3 million over the 2015 levy, a memo to the council said. Seventy percent of the increase is attributed to the growth in value of existing properties and to new construction. About 22 percent is for additional staffing, including hiring two more police officers and a firefighter.

The proposed budget has a 2017 property tax impact to a median value home – estimated at $170,600 – of $14.50 for the year.

The 2017 transfer from the electric utility to the general fund is proposed to be $6.6 million, an increase of $125,000, which follows a four-year agreement adopted in 2014 to govern the transfers.

Population growth and less state aid than first anticipated played a part in formulating the budget. The city will not see about $100,000 in Local Government Aid due to the non-passage of a tax bill during the 2016 legislative session.

The city is also budgeting to hire an engineering technician and a part-time park and recreation instructor.

The 2017 proposed budget can be modified until final approval between Nov. 25 and Dec. 28, as prescribed by state law.

The proposed tax levy may be decreased in the coming weeks, but not increased. Cities must certify tax levies to the county auditor on or before Dec. 28.