FARGO – Tom Risdal received a letter from the Park District a week ago inviting him to what he thought was a hearing about the 64 percent increase in the valuation of a house he owns in north Fargo.

What he and more than a dozen others attended Tuesday, Sept. 13, instead was a Park Board meeting about the district’s tax levy.

“Now what I find on this letter, it says ‘notice of real estate assessment and hearing dates.’ This is the only date on here. I’m assuming this means I can come and get my assessment fixed, but it doesn’t,” he told the Park Board. “This letter is garbage. It’s the first letter I’ve received. It’s ridiculous. This is a bad letter.”

Park Board Vice President Joe Deutsch explained valuations aren’t something his board gets a say in.

On the board’s agenda was the proposed 2017 budget, which after approval Tuesday, increased its tax levy by 6.9 percent from 2016.

The letter mentioned higher property assessments, but it wasn’t telling them how to protest that; the time had come and gone. The letter’s purpose, as required by a 2013 state law, is to tell taxpayers about the tax levy and how they could comment on it.

What’s different about this year’s letters is a second page formulated by the county auditor’s office. County Auditor Mike Montplaisir said the intent was to make things less confusing.

Confusing numbers

State law requires local governments to notify taxpayers by mail if their assessed value is expected to increase by more than 10 percent and at least $3,000. That letter has to go out 15 days before the local board of equalization meets, which happened months ago.

But because the size of a person’s tax bill depends as much on the tax rate local governments set as his or her property value, state law requires another letter seven days before a budget hearing. The letter has to say how much the government plans to raise revenue “as a percentage increase exceeding the zero increase number of mills.”

By “zero increase” the law is referring not to the number of mills, which can be understood as the tax rate, but to the revenue that a government plans to collect in the coming year from properties in existence last year. Revenue from new construction and newly annexed lands this year is not included.

If, let’s say, the value of existing properties went up 10 percent and the government decreases the mills by 10 percent, that’s a “zero increase” because the revenue is the same. On the other hand, if the government decreases the mills by 9 percent, that’s not enough to offset the 10 percent valuation increase.

This year, only the Fargo Park District and West Fargo School District needed to send out letters. The other governments didn’t have to because they lowered their mills enough to be at or below “zero.”

How does this affect the tax bill?

In years past, when each local government sent its own letter with the percentage exceeding zero increase, Montplaisir said he fielded many calls from taxpayers confused about how it affected their taxes. To remedy that this year, he added the second page that shows the actual amount a taxpayer owes to each local government. "We were trying to create something where we could show what it is that you're going to have to pay in taxes versus getting a bogus percentage increase that doesn't mean anything to you."

As an example, he showed The Forum the letter he received from Fargo parks, which states the Park District’s tax levy will go up 6.9 percent. But, because his home increased in value by 10 percent, the tax he would pay to the district would go up 9.6 percent. Overall, however, with other local governments making steeper cuts to their mills, he would pay just 4.8 percent more in taxes.

Impact of valuations

But even if every local government lowered their mills to be at or below zero increase, some property owners would still see a bigger tax bill. That’s because the zero increase is measured against the increased value of all properties within a local government’s jurisdiction.

"The reality is if your property went up 12 percent and somebody else's property went up 10 percent,” Montplaisir said, “you may see a tax increase and they may not."

He said the letter this year was an experiment and it may change next year, in part because state lawmakers may add new notification requirements for local governments in the coming session.

Though the time to protest valuations has ended, Deutsch encouraged taxpayers at the Tuesday meeting to talk about their valuations with the city, which calculates valuations used by the Park District.

“We 1,000 percent sympathize with you in these situations,” he said. “We appreciate your presence, and it’s a great open forum for you to talk about these things, but please, please follow up with the city on these issues.”