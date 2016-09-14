Fire damages south Fargo apartment garage

FARGO -- What was called in as a grass fire turned into a garage fire Wednesday night, Sept. 14, in south Fargo.

Crews responded to the report about 7 p.m. and had to cut open the garage at Southgate Apartments to fully access the fire and put it out.

The fire, which started behind the garages on the 1600 block of 33rd Avenue South, spread into just one of the garages. The unit is damaged, but there was no car parked inside at the time. Firefighters say some Christmas decorations also escaped serious damage.

"Santa Claus is going to make it,” said Fargo Battalion Chief Lee Soeth. “He is going to need a little cleaning, but he is going to make it.”

The fire’s cause is still under investigation.