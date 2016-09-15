Derek Hanson lands afternoon slot at KFGO

FARGO—Derek Hanson, a 20-year broadcast veteran, will soon be taking over the 2 to 5 p.m. talk radio slot on KFGO radio in Fargo.

Heitkamp said Hanson has been guest hosting since the departure earlier this summer of Dan Hammer, who announced he was leaving the broadcasting business and moving to Minot.

Hanson has also been the host of an evening show called "Couch Potato Radio." While he will continue to do "a little bit of 'Couch Potato,' " most of his energies will be focused on the afternoon show, Heitkamp said.

"Derek's an old radio hound, he knows radio inside and out," Heitkamp said, adding that Hanson's new show will explore topics of the day—politics, sports, "everything that's on people's minds."