ND men sentenced for mugging teen during softball game

DEVILS LAKE, N.D.—Two North Dakota men will spend time behind bars for mugging a teenager during a July softball game in Devils Lake.

William Garet Fox III, 25, and Anthony Keith Kjolberg, 20, both of St. Michael, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Ramsey County District Court to robbery, a Class B felony, and refusing to halt, a Class B misdemeanor. Kjolberg also pleaded guilty to possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor.

The two were arrested July 21 in Devils Lake after several people watching a softball game at Roosevelt Park called 911 to report a mugging, according to a news release. Fox and Kjolberg were seen hitting and kicking a 17-year-old boy who was lying on the ground, Ramsey County State's Attorney Lonnie Olson said in a statement. After several men approached to stop the mugging, the men ran away, "apparently laughing about it," according to one witness.

The unnamed victim, who had several cuts to his face, a split lip and a black eye, told police the two men stole his wallet, cellphone, headphones and a black satchel.

A North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper who was off duty followed the men over the railroad tracks, updating the Devils Lake Police Department as officers responded to the 911 calls. When police found the suspects and ordered them to stop, they ran, Olson said.

Fox and Kjolberg were later apprehended behind the Devils Lake Fire Department, located northeast just across the railroad tracks.

Police found everything the victim said was stolen except the wallet, according to the news release.

Olson argued the men should be sentenced to 10 years in prison with six years suspended, citing the aggravated nature of the robbery. He added blows to the head, as demonstrated in this case, can often be fatal.

The victim said Fox initially tried to stop Kjolberg from mugging the boy before Fox joined his co-defendant in beating the boy, said Scott Thompson, a Devils Lake attorney representing Fox. Thompson argued for one year in prison.

Coral Mahler, a Sheyenne attorney representing Kjolberg, cited his limited criminal record, arguing for local jail time and work release.

Judge Donovan Foughty ordered Fox to serve two years at the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation in Bismarck and pay $850 in fines.

Donovan agreed with Mahler on her assessment of Kjolberg, stating his lack of a criminal history and age warranted time in the Lake Region Law Enforcement Center instead of the state prison. Kjolberg must serve 120 days in jail and pay $950. He also will be entitled to work release.