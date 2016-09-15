Tip-a-Cop slated for Special Olympics Sept. 20 to 21

GRAND FORKS—More than 100 law enforcement personnel across North Dakota will volunteer their time from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, and Wednesday Sept. 21, hosting guests in Applebee's Neighborhood Grill and Bars to raise awareness and tip money for Special Olympics.

This is the 10th annual event for the Law Enforcement Torch Run group, which consists of volunteers from all agencies of law enforcement. The Law Enforcement Torch Run program is the largest public awareness and fundraising program for Special Olympics throughout the world.

The event will take place during the 5 to 9 p.m. dinner shifts at Applebee's restaurants in Bismarck, Devils Lake, Dickinson, Fargo, Grand Forks, Jamestown, Minot, West Fargo and Williston.

For more information, visit www.specialolympicsnd.org.