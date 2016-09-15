Pride of Dakota showcase Nov. 18-20 in Fargo

BISMARCK—The Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase, offering all North Dakota products and food, is scheduled for Nov. 18 to 20 at the Scheels Arena, 5225 31st Ave. S., Fargo.

Hours are 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. Admission is $2 for those ages 13 and older and free for kids ages 12 and under. A discount is available for retailers with a sales tax license, military members with a military ID and those who bring a reusable cloth bag.

Following is the schedule of other Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcases in North Dakota:

• 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday Sept. 18, in Dickinson at the West River Ice Center. Admission is $2 per person with children under 12 free.

• 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks.

• 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at the North Dakota State Fair Center in Minot.

• 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday Dec. 4, at the Bismarck Event Center.

The Pride of Dakota program, administered by the North Dakota Department of Agriculture's Marketing and Information Division, provides member companies with cooperative marketing and promotional events, such as in-store demonstrations, Pride of Dakota Day and the Harvest and Holiday Showcases. More than 500 North Dakota companies are Pride of Dakota members.