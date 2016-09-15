File photo of actor Jamie Dornan arriving at a screening of the movie 'Fifty Shades of Grey' at the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - "Fifty Shades Darker" is already a record setter, breaking the worldwide record for the most-viewed trailer in its first 24 hours, with 114 million views across YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and other digital platforms.

The "Fifty Shades Darker" trailer dethroned "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," which generated 112 million views, for the title.

Universal debuted the steamy teaser on Tuesday morning, trading the blindfolds of "Fifty Shades of Grey" for masks. The first dialogue in the two-minute clip shows Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) posing in lingerie for Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan): "Are you just going to stand there gawking?"

The trailer then provides a look at a masquerade ball and the escalating romance between the two, who had ended "Fifty Shades of Grey" apart. "This time, no rules, no punishments, and no more secrets," she tells Christian.

The video generated 39.4 million views in North America. It was supported by localized trailers in 32 markets, led by the U.K. (18.9 million), Brazil (12.4 million), France (9.8 million), Mexico (6.8 million), and Italy (6 million).

Within the first hour, the trailer received more than 2.5 million views on the "Fifty Shades" domestic Facebook page alone.

The new movie is based on the bestselling 2012 novel by British author E.L. James. It's helmed by director James Foley from a script by James' husband, Niall Leonard.

Hugh Dancy, Eric Johnson, Jennifer Ehle, Luke Grimes, Rita Ora, Victor Rasuk, Eloise Mumford, Max Martini, Bella Heathcote, Kim Basinger, and Marcia Gay Harden star in "Fifty Shades Darker," which opens on Feb. 10, 2017.