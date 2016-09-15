UMC chancellor to retire at end of current academic year

CROOKSTON, Minn.—The chancellor of the University of Minnesota-Crookston will be stepping down at the end of the current academic year.

Fred E. Wood, who has held the position since July 2012, announced his retirement from the University of Minnesota system Wednesday, citing a need to care for extended family in California.

In a UMC news release, Wood stated that working in Crookston has been "the highlight of my professional career."

"I know of no group of professionals at any college that cares more about students and their success than the staff and faculty at UMC," he stated. "Certainly, while the weather here is amazing, it is the people that make the campus so truly amazing and such a very special place to work."

The news release pointed to the construction of a $15 million, 36,000-square-foot wellness center as one of the highlights of Wood's tenure as chancellor. That facility was completed last June and opened to students at the start of the 2016-17 academic year.

According to the release, in the four years Wood has served as chancellor, UMC established a Campus Advisory and Advancement Board to focus on building community relationships and advancing high priority projects. In Wood's first year on the job, the university finished a new student residence hall.

Beyond physical infrastructure, UMC also expanded its course offerings during Wood's time on campus. From the start of his tenure to the beginning of this current academic year, UMC expanded its available major programs from 26 to 34. In that same time, the university added four new minor programs from its initial offering of 18.

In 2015, the UMC student body honored Wood for his service to students as part of an awards ceremony.

Wood thanked the students with a note to the campus, stating they "inspired me every day."