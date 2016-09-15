Jamie Espinoza practices his disc golf game at Sunset Park in Mandan on Thursday. Espinoza is from Grand Forks and is in town to play in the state championship this weekend. Photo by Will Kincaid / Bismarck Tribune

MANDAN, N.D. -- A Mandan disc golf course got a face-lift just in time for the state championship tournament today and Saturday.

Darrell Nodland, a Dickinson disc golf course designer and professional golfer, said he and volunteers from disc golf clubs throughout the state finished most of the updates on the Sunset Park course earlier this week, though a few final touches remain to be completed later. Nodland took the course from 24 holes to 18, added concrete tee pads and gave the course a more contemporary feel.

The new course joins courses in Dickinson, Grand Forks and Fargo as North Dakota’s only championship-level courses.

“It already was one of the more difficult courses, primarily due to the elevation changes,” Nodland said. “It’s definitely more than a beginner course.”

Brandon Balzer, of Bismarck, who is assisting Nodland in putting on the North Dakota State Championship tournament in Mandan this weekend, said Nodland has designed courses throughout the state, mostly in public parks. Nodland is one of the top players in the state, Balzer said.

“That’s why they’re so difficult,” he said about the courses Nodland designs. “He’s pretty good, so he has to challenge himself.”

Nodland said he started out as a kid, playing frisbee with his brother, Dan. While working in Minneapolis-St. Paul during the summer in college, he started playing at a course next door to where he lived. When he went back to NDSU, he continued playing in the Fargo area.

Now he’s one of 19 professional disc golfers from North Dakota listed on the Professional Disc Golf Association’s website. Another 61 North Dakota golfers are listed on the site as amateurs, including Balzer.

Balzer knew about disc golf while growing up in Montana but never played until he was going to college in Jamestown. Once he started, he was hooked, echoing Nodland’s comments about disc golf becoming an addiction.

“Once you try it, you kind of get an itch for it,” said Nodlan, who has been designing disc golf courses since the early 1990s, starting mostly with temporary courses for tournaments. He has designed about one permanent course per year since 2000.

Nodland expects 50 to 75 people to compete at Sunset Park this weekend. Balzer organized another state tournament, the North Dakota Amateur State Tournament, in Jamestown a few weeks ago.

Nodland and Balzer said disc golf seems to be increasing in popularity in recent years. Some of that may be an influence of Minnesota, which has the most courses per capita in the country. Nodland said about 70 percent of the people who play in North Dakota are concentrated in the Red River Valley, but the sport has started moving westward. Courses in Bismarck-Mandan tend to stay pretty busy, they said.

Ryan Hartman said the local disc golf group, BizeeMan Disc Golf Club, started about three years ago with four members. Now it has grown to 30, with more people showing up for events. The club helped design a course at United Tribes Technical College and aims to remodel the course at General Sibley Park. But more than anything, they want people to recognize disc golf as a legitimate sport that is easy to get into and open to all ages.

Hartman said people as old as 70 and as young as 9 have participated in BizeeMan events. They’d like to get more youth involved, and Hartman said it’s a great way to get kids outdoors and away from screens.

An advantage disc golf has over other sports, enthusiasts say, is its low cost for participation. Most courses, including those in Bismarck and Mandan, are free to play, meaning the only financial consideration is a disc, which are relatively inexpensive.

Balzer, who works at Rock 30 Games, suggested people go to a store and look at discs rather than buy one online. Nodland said starting with a relatively light disc makes learning the game less frustrating.

Those interested in getting involved in Bismarck-Mandan can get information from the BizeeMan club’s Facebook group. The group has league play weekly from when the snow melts in the spring through the end of September. Hartman said club members are happy to share their knowledge and have gone out to play with new participants to teach them about the sport. They also put on clinics throughout the year.

Nodland said it can help to start at an easier course and suggested beginners wait to try the new Sunset course. A calm day also will be easier. He said the best parts about the sport are that it gets people outside, provides exercise and allows them to compete against themselves. Don’t get too frustrated, he warned.

“The most fun wins,” he said.