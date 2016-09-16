Midco expansion project has Fargo neighborhood up in arms

FARGO - A 3 year, $75-million project is digging up anger in one Fargo neighborhood. Residents worry part of Midcontinent Communications' cable expansion is encroaching on private property.

Workers are cutting up yards to make way for cutting-edge technology. Midcontinent Communications is digging holes, planting flags and installing miles of fiber-optic cable.

"We've done about 1.7 million feet of infrastructure throughout Fargo," said Justin Forde, Midcontinent N.D Director of Public Affairs.

Some say the construction's an inconvenience and eyesore...

"They've wrecked a beautiful neighborhood with all of these flags," said Kim Johnson, Fargo.

And some also worry a more permanent piece will wreck their property.

"I don't want them in my yard at all. I don't have Midcontinent, so I don't want them anywhere around at all," said Johnson.

The underground infrastructure requires these access pedestals planted in yards. The city helped plan and approve where the boxes go.

When possible, Midco says it approaches neighbors with easement agreements letting them decide if the pedestal would go in the back or front yard. And it even offers incentives for inconvenience.

"We've offered gift cards, many other incentives, concert tickets, all kinds of different incentives to get people to do the easements," said Forde.

But some on this block say they never had a choice or incentive offer. And they worry the front lawn boxes will pose a problem.

"It's going to affect them clearing snow and stuff like that. And it's going to be a real detrimental cost to some of the people in my neighborhood," said Johnson.

Many neighbors are concerned the pylons will be on private property. But Midco says the city right-of-way actually extends beyond the street, and the sidewalk, and onto the edge of yards.

"That sometimes is the only option that we have to serve the many other customers on their block who want our services," said Forde.

Midco says it gives all neighborhoods multiple warnings before construction begins. And encourages anyone with complaints to reach out to the company's customer service.

Fargo says Midco isn't breaking any city ordinances. The project should be done by the end of the year.