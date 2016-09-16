BOTTINEAU, N.D.—A former Bottineau teacher will spend about 1 ½ months in jail for sex crimes involving teenage boys, avoiding a sex offender status in the case.

Marissa Ashley Deslauriers, born in 1991, was sentenced Thursday in Bottineau County District Court to two Class A misdemeanor charges of contributing to a deprivation of a minor and two Class B misdemeanors of sexual assault. Judge Lee Christofferson sentenced her to a year imprisonment, but 315 days of that jail time was suspended. She also will receive a day of credit for time served, meaning she must spend 49 days in jail.

Deslauriers, who taught science at Bottineau High School, was initially charged Dec. 15 with Class C felony corruption of a minor before two Class C felony counts of sexual assault were filed against her Jan. 7. Court records alleged she engaged in sexual contact with at least two teenage boys—one 15 years old and another 17 years old—last year. Another complaint accused her of having sex with a 15-year-old boy in November, but it doesn't indicate if the two 15-year-olds in the separate charges were the same boy. Court documents also did not specify if the victims were Bottineau High students.

Deslauriers was placed on administrative leave Dec. 14 before the Bottineau Public School Board accepted her resignation Dec. 31. She later surrendered her teaching license at the request of the North Dakota Education Standards and Practices Board.

She previously faced a total of 15 years in prison and $30,000 in court fines, but a plea agreement lowered those charges along with the penalty. The Class C felony sexual assault charges were dismissed and replaced with the Class B misdemeanors. It appears the corruption of a minor charge was replaced by the two contributing to a deprivation of a minor charges.

She also was ordered to pay $325 in court fees.

Because the Bottineau County jail is under construction, Deslauriers will serve her sentence in one-week increments at the Heart of America Correctional and Treatment Center in Rugby, N.D.

She will not have to register as a sex offender.