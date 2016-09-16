Big F-M road projects nearing completion

Road construction as seen Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016, on Main Avenue east of Eighth Street in Moorhead. Dave Wallis / The Forum

Construction on the floodwall, rebuilt Second Street and the First Avenue North bridge to Moorhead as seen Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016, Dave Wallis / The Forum

Main Avenue in West Fargo as it now looks crossing over the Sheyenne River as seen Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016. Dave Wallis / The Forum

The Second Street underpass is blocked off as downtown Fargo flood protection work continues Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016, Dave Wallis / The Forum

Road construction as seen Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016, on Eighth Street South as it crosses over I-94 in Moorhead. Dave Wallis / The Forum

Road construction as seen Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016, west of Sheyenne Street along 32nd Avenue in West Fargo. Dave Wallis / The Forum

Road construction as seen Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016, at the intersection of Eighth Street and Main Avenue in Moorhead. Dave Wallis / The Forum

Road construction as seen looking toward the west on 13th Avenue South Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016, west of the West Acres Shopping Center. Dave Wallis / The Forum

FARGO - The next couple weeks should see several major road projects wrap up in the Fargo-Moorhead area, though some that are slated to be completed at the end of October into mid-November will flirt with finishing as the snow flies, construction officials said Thursday, Sept. 15.

13th Avenue South

"Overall, our projects are going pretty well," said Tom Knakmuhs, a division engineer for the city of Fargo.

Reconstruction and widening 13th Avenue South from 38th Street to 45th Street to three driving lanes in each direction is on track for substantial completion by Oct. 31, Knakmuhs said.

The $10.6 million project still requires laying some concrete on the eastbound lanes and there will be some opening and closing of intersections as paving continues.

Fargo: 1st Avenue Bridge/2nd Street

Looking for good news? The First Avenue North Bridge crossing of the Red River into Moorhead will reopen within two weeks, said Nathan Boerboom, a Fargo division engineer.

About $1.5 million in work rebuilding Second Street South from Main Avenue, which loops west to connect with Fourth Street South, should also be done in two weeks, he said.

Rebuilding the Second Street underpass from NP Avenue to Main will run through October. It includes the installation of a 30-inch force main to clear downtown of water from heavy rains. The water main is also being upgraded and the road replaced.

Farther north on Second Street, "we've still got a lot of work to do on the Fourth (Avenue) to Sixth (Avenue) underpass, Boerboom said. That $13 million section won't be done until early November, including work on the floodwall, the roadway, and a retaining wall on the west side of the road.

Construction on Second Street from NP Avenue to Third Avenue North has a $17 million price tag. It includes the floodwall, reconstruction of First Avenue and underground utilities work, Boerboom said.

Moorhead: 8th Street and I-94

Moorhead's diverging diamond interchange at Eighth Street (Highway 75) and Interstate 94 is moving toward completion. Drivers can go north and south over the freeway, though a couple of ramps are still being finished, said Moorhead Assistant City Engineer Tom Trowbridge.

Early next week, the off-ramp from eastbound I-94 to Highway 75 will open. The ramp from 75 heading westbound is expected to open by the end of September, said Jerimiah Moerke, a spokesman for the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The eastbound I-94 entrance and westbound exit ramps are now in use, Moerke said.

The last phase of the $13.5 million project will involve rebuilding the median between 23rd and 24th avenues and some paving from 22nd to 24th avenues and 30th to 35th avenues, which will cause lane closures, Moerke said. Most, if not all of the work will be done by Oct. 31.

Downtown Moorhead

Driving on Main and Center avenues in downtown Moorhead was a bear this summer.

Driving on Center is now fairly smooth and work is two to three weeks from completion, but Main remains a sea of orange cones and stop-and-go traffic.

"We know it's going to run all the way through October" on Main Avenue, Trowbridge said.

Next week, Main will close between Eighth and 11th streets for water main work, Trowbridge said. Traffic will be detoured to Center Avenue and access will be maintained for businesses along that stretch.

Main in West Fargo

The last of the work to rebuild Main Avenue in West Fargo is expected to be done by early October, said Kevin Gorder, the North Dakota Department of Transportation's assistant district engineer for the Fargo District.

This year's second part of a two-year, $15 million Phase 3 reconstruction of Main included the installation of box culverts for the Sheyenne River and Drain 21. All of the concrete has been laid for the roadway and the last of the curb and gutter is being installed, along with street lights and striping, Gorder said.

West Fargo: 32nd and 40th Avenues West

Turning 32nd and 40th avenues west into four-lane urban roads from Sheyenne Street west to the diversion channel will finish about Oct. 15.

The first phase of the $11 million project is finished, said West Fargo City Engineer Dustin Scott.

Thirty-second Avenue between Sheyenne and Ninth Street West will open by Oct. 15. The western section of that road is completed.

On 40th Avenue, the east portion between Sheyenne and Ninth Avenue West is open to traffic.

The stretch from Ninth Street West to the diversion is still under construction, Scott said.

West Fargo: 12th Avenue North

The other large West Fargo project is 2.5 miles of 12th Avenue on the north side from 45th Street in Fargo to County Road 19 in West Fargo, Scott said. The $19.5 million project is slated for completion in fall 2017.

The work will turn the two-lane road into a three-lane urban road with sanitary sewer, Scott sad.

"Right now the focus is to finish up the portion west of Center Street (in West Fargo),"Scott said.

The section from Ninth Street Northeast to 45th Street is already and completed and opened to traffic, he said.

Next year, work will continue between Center Street and Ninth Street Northeast and include construction of a roundabout at Ninth Street and 12th Avenue Northeast, which will shut down that intersection for a couple months, Scott said.