F-M camera club hosts national convention

FARGO—The Fargo Moorhead Camera Club will host the 60th annual Convention of the North Central Camera Club Council Sept. 29 through Oct. 1 at the Baymont Inn and Suites, 3333 13th Ave. S.

FMCC, established in 1938, is one of many small clubs around a nine-state area that make up the North Central Camera Club Council. This event is open to photographers of all levels. Membership in FMCC is not required to attend the convention.

For more information, visit www.shootthered.weebly.com or email fmcameraclub@gmail.com.