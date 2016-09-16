Giant meteorite found in Argentina

Scientists have uncovered a giant meteorite - one of the largest ever found on Earth - in Argentina over the weekend, local media reported.

The meteorite - which is thought to have hit the region more than 4,000 years ago - has been called Gancedo and was found in "Campo del Cielo" (Field of Heaven) on the border between Chaco and Santiago del Estero.

The area - which is full of meteorite craters - is located about 670 miles northwest of the Buenos Aires. Gancedo is thought to have hit the region more than 4,000 years ago.

Weighing 30 tons, it could be the third largest ever found on Earth but this will not be confirmed until further tests and weigh-ins are carried out.

A 66-ton meteorite called Hoba, found nearly a century ago in Namibia, is the world's largest intact meteorite, which hit earth some 80,000 years ago.

Another 37 ton meteorite called El Chaco was found in the same spot as the new find.