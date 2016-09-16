Waubun man dies after pickup crashes off bridge in Lake Park

LAKE PARK, MInn.—A Waubun man died after the pickup he was driving drove off a bridge in Lake Park and crashed.

According to a report released by Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander:

The incident happened about 10:50 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15.

Edwin Stanhope, 48, was driving a pickup northbound on Second Street in Lake park when it left a bridge above the BNSF railroad tracks.

The truck came to rest near the tracks and was struck by bridge debris that landed on the tracks and was hit by a passing train.

Stanhope was taken to Essentia Health St. Mary's hospital in Detroit Lake, where he later died.