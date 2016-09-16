Body of man found in Ottertail restaurant parking lot

OTTERTAIL, Minn. -- Sheriff's deputies are investigating a man's death outside a bar and restaurant in Ottertail, Minn.

Otter Tail County Sheriff Lt. Keith Van Dyke said the man, in his mid 60s, was found unresponsive on an access road east of the Hoot-N-Holler bar and restaurant. Staff from the business confirmed the man was found Friday, Sept. 16.

Van Dyke said sheriff's officials are investigating the death, but they don't believe foul play was involved.

"We think it's natural causes," said Van Dyke, adding the man likely died from a medical condition. An autopsy is planned this afternoon and officials were in the process of contacting family members.

No other details were immediately available.