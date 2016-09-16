Fargo-based Guard police unit gets mobilization alert

BISMARCK—A North Dakota Army National Guard unit has received notification that it may be mobilized.

About 30 members of the Fargo-based 191st Military Police Company are now on alert status and if mobilized the unit will provide military police operations support to U.S. and coalition forces in Afghanistan early in 2018.

In addition to Fargo, the unit has detachments in Mayville and Bismarck.

"I have complete confidence in the ability and professional competence of the leaders and soldiers in our military police unit to accomplish their assigned missions," Maj. Gen. Alan Dohrmann, North Dakota adjutant general, said in a news release.

The 191st Military Police Company specializes in law enforcement activities, mobility support operations, area security, detention operations and criminal investigations.

The company is led by Capt. Jacob Danduran, of Fargo, and 1st Sgt. Jennifer Gowan, of Grand Forks.

The 136th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, based in Devils Lake, is the only other North Dakota Army National Guard unit that is also on alert status.