Prince William rushes to aid elderly dignitary after fall

Britain's Prince William came to the rescue of a dignitary who fell over during an official visit to a school by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on Friday, Sept. 16.

The Duke, who works at the East Anglia Air Ambulance service had just arrived and were greeting officials when Jonathan Douglas-Hughes, Vice Lord Lieutenant of Essex, the Queen's representative in the county east of London, took a tumble.

The crowd of well-wishers gasped as he fell to the ground, dressed in military uniform and carrying a sword.

Prince William and another woman rushed to help Douglas-Hughes, who was reportedly unhurt, up from the pavement.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were visiting the Stewards Academy in Harlow to promote the Heads Together campaign which helps people with mental illness.