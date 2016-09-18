The Fargo Park District wants to sell its old maintenance facility at University Drive and Seventh Avenue North.David Samson / The Forum

FARGO — The Park District hoping to find a developer willing to pay a good price for its old maintenance site at the edge of downtown but, first, it may have to invest a little time and money.

Finance Director Jim Larson said an appraiser earlier pegged the value of the the two-acre site at 1202 7th Ave. N. at $700,000, which is much lower than what the district thinks it could be worth.

The discounted price tag is due to soil contamination caused by underground fuel tanks and the presence of old buildings that may have to be knocked down. The zoning was also general commercial, which doesn't allow housing.

Two weeks ago, city commissioners agreed to zone the property as downtown mixed-use, which allows high-density apartments. The site benefits from being located along the University Drive corridor in downtown, which the city hopes to see develop further.

Larson said former Park District head Roger Gress worked with City Planner Jim Gilmour to find a way to increase the value and found the zoning change would be an inexpensive way to do that.

Since 2012, when the Park District moved to a new, larger maintenance site a couple blocks west, the old site has been used for storage, most recently by the city, which ended its lease in February.

According to the city assessor's office, the market value of the maintenance site is around $1.2 million based on comparisons with similar properties that have sold. Normally, a property owner could contest such an assessment using an independent appraiser, but that wasn't needed as the Park District doesn't pay property taxes.

Larson said assessors wouldn't have known about the soil contamination without testing. He said the district has removed the old fuel tanks and surrounding soil but still has to monitor it to see if more cleanup needs to be done.

Still, the $1.2 million valuation offers some insight on the potential value of the land.

The old maintenance site is in the downtown neighborhood, as defined by the city, but it's an area largely untouched by the booming development in Fargo's core downtown blocks. Little of the land near the Park District property has been rezoned to allow the mix of commercial and residential most recent downtown projects have embraced, often with stores or offices on the ground floor and apartments above.

The site's neighbors include Family Fare grocery store, the Fargo Brewing Co.'s brewery and an old laundromat, as well as some apartments and houses.

Larson said the Park District would love to sell the land today for the right price but, barring that, has not had formal discussions about how best to proceed. There are many questions to answer, he said: Should it just put the land up for sale as is? Should it demolish the buildings first? Is there work the district can do with its own staff without paying for contractors?