Hitterdal, MN - Fire officials have closed off a road in Hitterdal after reports of a large barn fire.

A reporter on scene says 210th Street North at 110th Avenue North has been closed off as officials fight the fire.

The call came in around 3:30 p.m. of a barn fire at 11149 Avenue North and 210th Street North.

We'll provide you with more details as they become available.