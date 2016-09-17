South Moorhead roundabout called safety success

An engineer with the Minnesota Department of Transportation says the roundabout built at Highway 75 and 60th Avenue south of Moorhead has fulfilled its promise of reducing serious crashes at the intersection. Dave Olson/The Forum

MOORHEAD—The traffic roundabout at the intersection of Highway 75 and 60th avenue on the south edge of Moorhead has now been around about five years.

It operates efficiently and relatively safely and largely without complaints from drivers, a state official says.

But that wasn't the case in 2010, when highway planners were promoting the roundabout as a way to disarm a deadly intersection that saw 40 crashes over the span of 20 years, seven of which claimed at least one life.

A group of rural Clay County landowners criticized the plan, stating the estimated $1.7 million project wasn't necessary because of upgrades that were made to the intersection, including installation of a four-way stop.

The critics were also worried that a roundabout would impede movement of farm vehicles.

Today, concerns about the roundabout have largely abated, said Tom Swenson, district traffic engineer for the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Swenson said he can't recall receiving a single complaint since the roundabout began operating in October 2011. He added that crashes have been relatively minor compared to crashes that occurred at the intersection before the roundabout was built.

"The severity (of crashes) has gone down significantly and the number of crashes that aren't winter-related are very, very low." Swenson said.

The Moorhead roundabout was the first one to be built in the 12-county region Swenson's office covers in northwestern and west-central Minnesota.

Another roundabout began operating in summer 2014 at Highway 59 and Willow Street near Detroit Lakes.

The Detroit Lakes roundabout has performed particularly well, even during heavy traffic times such as the annual WE Fest country music festival, Swenson said.

One indicator of the roundabout's success: There have been no two-vehicle crashes at the roundabout since it started operation.

"We're pretty pleased," Swenson said.

Swenson said in the first four years after the Moorhead roundabout opened — from 2012 through 2015 — there were seven crashes at the intersection and none involved serious or even minor injuries.

By contrast, during a four-year period before construction of the roundabout—2006 through 2009—there were six crashes at the intersection and two of those involved fatalities, Swenson said.

There are plans to build another roundabout near Detroit Lakes at the intersection of Highway 59 and Highway 22 south of town.

Swenson said he expects that as with similar projects in the past there will be apprehension among some drivers—at first.

"There are always some folks that just aren't real comfortable driving them," he said.

"But, the results speak for themselves," he added.

Across the Red River, roundabouts have been working well in the city of Fargo, which now has nine of them, said Jason Baker, a traffic engineer with the city.

"They do work very well," Baker said, adding that when it comes to safety roundabouts accomplish two things: they slow traffic speeds and they work to eliminate high-impact, right-angle collisions.

"As people approach them they are forced to slow down and there are no right-angle, T-bone crashes," Baker said.

He said roundabouts are also better than conventional intersections at moving traffic efficiently.

"It's a lot easier to traverse through that roundabout than have to wait (at a conventional intersection) if there's heavy traffic," he said.