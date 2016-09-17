FARGO—Spectrum Aeromed presented a $25,000 check to United Way of Cass-Clay and Lake Agassiz Habitat for Humanity on Thursday, Sept. 15. The presentation took place at the build site located at 3118 32nd Ave. S., Moorhead, where a new home will be built in the coming months.

The donation is in honor of both Spectrum Aeromed and Lake Agassiz Habitat for Humanity celebrating their 25th anniversaries this year. Construction for the project kicks off Saturday, Sept. 24. Spectrum Aeromed employees also plan to help build the home throughout the coming weeks.

Spectrum Aeromed employees have volunteered for numerous United Way projects and initiatives. This fall their efforts helped equip 5,854 local students with backpacks full of school supplies. Spectrum Aeromed employees have also volunteered at every Hornbacher's Gobble It Up for United Way $5 lunch event, which has raised more than $26,000 for the community this year.