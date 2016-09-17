NDSU math department to host Sonia Kovalevsky Day Sept. 24

FARGO—The North Dakota State Department of Mathematics will host the 20th Sonia Kovalevsky Day from 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, in Minard 112, 1210 Albrecht Blvd.

The Sonia Kovalevsky Mathematics High School Day is a program of mathematics activities, games and career information for young women in grades nine through 12. High school teachers from throughout North Dakota and western Minnesota bring their female students to Fargo to meet the NDSU mathematics faculty, professional women from the Fargo area who use math in their careers, and other high school students who are interested in math.

There will be several workshops throughout the day.

For more information, visit www.ndsu.edu/math/outreach_events/sonia_kovalevsky_day_2016.