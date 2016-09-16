Winstead will play Nikki Swango, a crafty and alluring recent parolee with a passion for competitive bridge playing. Nikki is a woman with a plan, focused on always being at least one move ahead of her opponents.

McGregor will play two roles: brothers Emmit and Ray Stussy. Coon will play Gloria Burgle, the chief of the Eden Valley police.

Created by Noah Hawley—who serves showrunner, director, writer and exec producer—"Fargo" is nominated for 18 Emmys for its second season. It already won two Emmys at last weekend's Creative Arts Emmys, and heads into this Sunday's ceremony with a slew of major nods.

Hawley exec producers "Fargo" with the Coen brothers, Warren Littlefield and John Cameron. Fargo hails from MGM Television and FX Productions with MGM serving as the lead studio.

Winstead, who most recently starred on J.J. Abrams' "10 Cloverfield Lane," is coming off of this summer's CBS series "BrainDead" from Robert and Michelle King, creators of "The Good Wife." Though the fate of that show has not been determined yet, the Kings recently announced they'll be showrunners on CBS All Access' "Good Wife" spinoff—and now with Winstead moving to "Fargo," the future of "BrainDead," which struggled to find an audience this summer, seems evident.