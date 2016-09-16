McFeely: Big Bison defeat will bolster cries of 'JV football'

IOWA CITY, Iowa — North Dakota State's remarkable run of success in the Football Championship Subdivision has not been enough to impress all sports fans in the region. There are many, particularly those who rabidly cheer for the hockey team from the University of North Dakota or the various major sports at the University of Minnesota, who look at the Bison's five straight national championships with derision.

The usual cheap shot goes something like this: "Nice JV football team you have there in Fargo."

JV is a shortened version of junior varsity, a reference to the Bison competing in the second level of Division I football. The big dogs of college football — and a whole lot of small dogs — compete at the Football Bowl Subdivision. FBS includes conferences like the Big Ten, Pac 12, Big 12, Southeastern Conference and Atlantic Coast Conference (the big dogs). It also includes lesser leagues like the Mid-American Conference, Mountain West and Sun Belt (the small dogs).

The JV reference is a way to get under the skin of Bison fans, to remind them that they are not winning titles at the highest level available. FBS is the varsity; FCS is the junior varsity.

It's not a fair, or particularly intelligent, way to look at things. For any team at any level to win five straight titles in anything is, to quote Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, "mind-boggling." For a football team to do so is especially impressive when you take into account the number of athletes moving through the program, injuries, graduations, coaching changes, the vagaries of recruiting, officiating calls, bad breaks, good breaks and on and on and on.

All you need to know about the good fortune that's shined upon NDSU the last five years is that just when it looked like the Bison were going to be forced to finally play a road playoff game last December and not have that raucous fan base making life miserable for the opposing team ... Illinois State laid an egg the size of Lake Michigan in the quarterfinals and an overmatched Richmond team was forced to endure the Fargodome. The Bison coasted into Frisco instead of having to claw and scratch. But we digress.

The JV label is why this game between the Bison and Iowa takes on an added dimension in the big, broad picture of NDSU football.

The Hawkeyes are the defending Big Ten West Division champions who were 12-0 and battling for a spot in the college football playoffs before losing their last two last season. Much of their team is back. This is a legit big-time college football team, the best NDSU has faced.

NDSU, meanwhile, is the clear-cut best program in FCS. They are deservedly ranked No. 1 and will likely make a serious run at a sixth consecutive national title.

This is a top-level FBS team playing the undisputed king of FCS.

And if Iowa blows out the Bison, the chorus of "Jay-Vee!, Jay-Vee!" will ring throughout eastern North Dakota and Minnesota.

That's the danger of NDSU and some of its fans dabbling in the world of being a "national brand" and a bestie of ESPN. If you want to run with the big dogs, eventually you're going to have to ... um ... do something in the long grass.

Iowa is a big dog. Iowa State, Minnesota, Kansas, Colorado State, Ball State and Central Michigan were not. The Kansas State team NDSU defeated in 2013 turned out to be very good, but the Bison caught the Wildcats early and physically whipped them with the best FCS team in the division's history. And even then, it took the greatest drive in Bison history to eke out a last-second victory.

The Hawkeyes are going to be a different beast. They are experienced, have two games under their belt, return an excellent quarterback in C.J. Beathard and are playing with extreme confidence. And the idea of NDSU sneaking up on Iowa? Probably not going to happen. The talking point in Iowa City this week is that the Bison are the best non-conference team the Hawkeyes will play in 2016.

This is a difficult test for NDSU — and a measuring stick.

If the Bison beat Iowa, it will be unquestionably the biggest victory in school history. Yes, bigger even than the five title games.

If NDSU hangs with the Hawkeyes and loses a close game, the Bison will gain the respect of some doubters. They'll be able to say, "NDSU has good players, too, just not enough to beat a very good Big Ten team."

But if Iowa steamrolls NDSU, wins by three touchdowns or more, the detractors will have their day.

"Nice JV football team you have there in Fargo."

It's not fair. It's not smart. But it's the life of an FCS team, even a five-time champ. And especially one that's at time sold itself as being a little more than that.