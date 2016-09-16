Beretta, a miniature dachshund, nibbles on a piece of specially made birthday cake Friday, September 16, 2016, at the Homeward Animal Shelter in Fargo. Volunteers at the shelter created a bucket list of events for the cancer-ridden dog and checked one off with a birthday party. Dave Wallis / The Forum

FARGO — It was a bittersweet night for staff and volunteers at Homeward Animal Shelter as they watched Beretta, a miniature dachshund wrapped in a hot pink, zebra-print bandage, waddling around Friday evening, Sept. 16, stopping at each person's feet for seconds at a time in exchange for head scratches and praise.

About a dozen of Beretta's many admirers crowded into the room to check another item off her bucket list — one they've been compiling for the sweet little dog with mammary cancer since getting the news Tuesday, Sept. 13, she only has weeks left to live.

On the agenda Friday was a birthday party for Beretta at the shelter at Yunker Farm.

She's only been at Homeward for a few months, but "she's touched a lot of lives," said shelter manager Heather Clyde.

Accordingly, those who know Beretta are doing their best to help the pooch enjoy every minute she has left. She's already in a hospice foster home, under the care of shelter animal care technician Carley Kuehl and her partner, Ben Schutt. She spends her days there getting spoiled and sleeping in a warm lap, Kuehl said. "She lives for snuggling," she said. "That's all she does, all day."

The shelter rescued the 7- or 8-year-old doxie from the Fargo Animal Pound in late July. She'd been found as a stray with two large mammary tumors along her right side, one nearly dragging on the ground under her.

Her right-side mammary glands, which tested malignant, were removed, and three weeks later, a second, preventive surgery removed the glands on her left side. That's when staff was informed Beretta's cancer had spread into her vascular system.

Last Friday, Beretta started struggling to breathe. Staff took her in, and she was diagnosed with neoplastic effusion.

"More or less, the cancer is causing her body to produce a lot of fluid around the lungs, which is essentially trying to drown her from the inside out," Clyde said.

The fluid was drained, and Beretta was put on medication to help keep the fluid at bay. For now, she's doing well — "feeling good, eating, happy to see people," Clyde said. Eventually though, cancer will win this battle.

So staff decided Beretta needed a bucket list.

"We don't know what her history is or what kind of home she came from, but considering she had tumors that had gone so untreated, she doesn't seem to have been in a home that was able to properly care for her," Clyde said. "We're giving her things she's probably never experienced before."

The shelter enlisted the help of Facebook followers, and hundreds of reactions, comments and shares later, staff had a pretty good idea how they could spend their last days with Beretta.

Of course, many people suggested she get to lay out in the sun and get lots of belly rubs, Clyde said, but she gets that all the time.

Out of the ordinary was Beretta's eating a hamburger on Wednesday. She celebrated her "birthday" Friday (complete with a homemade doggie birthday cake), and plans for Monday include a trip to Dairy Queen and a $50, on-the-house shopping spree at Natural Pet Center. Stroller and car rides are also in order.

'This is why you need to spay your animals'

Clyde said the best thing people can do for dogs like Beretta is use her story as an educational tool.

As many as one in four unspayed dogs will develop mammary tumors in their lives, Clyde said. The easiest way to prevent them is to spay female dogs prior to their first heat cycles.

"In dogs that are spayed before their heat cycle, their chances of developing mammary cancer are incredibly low, like less-than-half-a-percent low," Clyde said. "Had Beretta been spayed when she was younger, perhaps she wouldn't be in this position now ... This is why you need to spay your animals."

Staff had planned to get Beretta spayed after her second surgery, but because of her declining health, there was no need to put her through another procedure, Clyde said.

"All we can do at this point is keep her comfortable until she tells us she's done fighting."

Donations in honor of Beretta can be made online at homewardonline.org/make-a-financial-donation/.