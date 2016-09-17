Mandan man killed in rollover near Ellendale

ELLENDALE, N.D. — A single-vehicle rollover left a 74-year-old Mandan man dead Friday night, Sept. 16, 9 miles west of Ellendale.

A report from the North Dakota Highway Patrol states the man was driving a 1994 Chevrolet pickup westbound on Highway 11 when he failed to negotiate a curve and entered a ditch, where the vehicle rolled over about 8:19 p.m.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor. The rollover is still under investigation.

Responding agencies were the Dickey County Sheriff's Office, Ellendale Fire Department and Ellendale Ambulance.