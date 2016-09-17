Chris Klieman, left, Head Football Coach of North Dakota State, is congratulated by NDSU President Dean Bresciani for his victory over Iowa Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Iowa City, Iowa.Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor

Chris Klieman, Head Football Coach of North Dakota State, hugs another coach after his victory over Iowa Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Iowa City, Iowa.Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor

Nope, the Bison coach said.

"I'll take the national championships every time," he said.

Your fan base—and the national media—might disagree, Coach.

Yes, that fistful of rings the Bison have collected in Frisco, Texas, for winning Football Championship Subdivision titles is impressive. To win 20 consecutive playoff games and finish things off every, single time is a stunning achievement.

But the opponents in Frisco were the likes of Sam Houston State, Illinois State, Towson and Jacksonville State. Other playoff foes were named Lehigh, James Madison, Wofford, Robert Morris and New Hampshire. Nice FCS teams. Not big-time programs.

This was Iowa. The University of. A proud and successful member of the Big Ten. The 11th-ranked team in the big-boy division. A team that played in the Rose Bowl in January and was expected to be every bit as good this season.

Not 1-11 Minnesota, 2-10 Iowa State or 3-9 Kansas. Not even 8-5 Kansas State.

This was Iowa, which was 12-2 last year and started this schedule 2-0. Iowa.

Also spelled l-e-g-i-t.

So when the Bison ran to a corner of a stunned Kinnick Stadium to celebrate a 23-21 victory with their jubilant fans after Cam Pedersen booted a 37-yard field goal as time expired, even those who have seen this movie before were surprised by the ending.

And that's what makes this the biggest victory in a never-ending run of big victories for the Bison football program. The quality of the opponent matters and this was the best one the Bison felled.

At some point, we'll stop being surprised by these results. The sample size has grown to a point that when the Bison take the field against any opponent, they're obviously on at least equal footing. Maybe this is that game that finally buries any doubt.

"Good teams have identities and believe in what they do," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. "Most importantly, the players believe in what they do. And clearly their players believe in what they do, and for good reason."

NDSU's signature victory prior to Iowa City occurred in Manhattan, Kansas, in 2013 against Kansas State. A late-game drive led by quarterback Brock Jensen was the highlight of that affair. This one had the same feel, with the Bison offensive line jack-hammering the Hawkeye defense into submission in the fourth quarter. When the small-school team with fewer scholarships was supposed to be faltering against the big guys, it was the other way around.

When the big-time school was supposed to take the game by the throat and win it, the lower-level team was the one making the big plays at all the right times.

"We told them all week long that we belong," Klieman said. "We belong in this game. We belong in the spotlight. What we've done in the past has given us the opportunity to think that we belonged."

A new star was born, too. Sophomore quarterback Easton Stick, despite winning eight games a year ago in relief of injured NFL draft pick Carson Wentz, needed to put his stamp on the program, needed to have his big-stage win the way Jensen and Wentz did before him.

Stick was nothing less than magnificent, leading the Bison on a 15-play, 80-yard drive that pulled them within 21-20 after a missed two-point conversion attempt. He had the key play of the game-winning drive that ended in Pederson's field goal, running up the middle for 29 yards.

Every time you think the Bison are maybe taking a downward tick, are maybe missing just a little something ... they seem to come up with a new way to make national headlines.

Is there any doubt ESPN GameDay is coming back to Fargo?

"They are a great opponent. Great team. Great coaching staff. Great players. We have a ton of respect for those guys," Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard. "We knew it was going to be a tough-fought game and they got the best of us."

The Hawkeyes didn't seem shocked. Everybody else probably shouldn't be, either. Even if this was the biggest win in 122 years of Bison football—with all due respect to the head coach's opinion, of course.