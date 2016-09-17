4 arrested, accused in attempted rural Harwood burglary

HARWOOD, N.D. — Four people were in Cass County Jail on Saturday, Sept. 17, after Cass County Sheriff's deputies and West Fargo police responded to a burglary in progress at a rural Harwood residence.

The Sheriff's Office received the report about 2:50 p.m., and authorities ultimately located and arrested three women and one man in connection with the incident, according to a Sheriff's Office press release.

Officers encountered Jacqueline Anne Coppin, 45, outside the residence, where she reportedly advised them three others were still inside the house. Once inside, authorities located a second woman, Veeda Beth Richels, 39.

A West Fargo police K-9 located Stacey Lynn Ruff, 34, inside a crawl space before she was apprehended. Raymond Joe Payne III, 21, had also been inside the crawl space and surrendered to law enforcement after Ruff was discovered.

Ruff is being held on charges of felony criminal trespass, felony drug paraphernalia, being a felon in possession of a firearm and for a felony warrant out of Stark County.

Richels is being held on charges of felony criminal trespass and felony drug paraphernalia.

Coppin is being held on charges of felony drug possession, felony drug paraphernalia and ingestion of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.

Payne is being held on charges of felony criminal trespass, felony drug paraphernalia and providing false information to law enforcement.

The case's investigation is ongoing.