Firefighters extinguish trailer fire in south Fargo
FARGO — Firefighters here extinguished a tandem-axle trailer fire Sunday morning at 3204 44th Ave. S.
The owners had just returned from a trip when they noticed smoke coming from the trailer and called the fire department. When fire crews arrived there were heavy flames and smoke coming from the back end of the trailer. Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire. There were no injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation, but appears to be accidental.
The Fargo Fire Department responded with 10 firefighters on two engines, one truck, and one command vehicle.